Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

