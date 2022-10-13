Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Fox Factory worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after buying an additional 136,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of FOXF opened at $81.80 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.