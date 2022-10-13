Whittier Trust Co. Has $40.89 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $467.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $524.30 and its 200-day moving average is $513.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

