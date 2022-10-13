Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of J&J Snack Foods worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,415,000 after buying an additional 126,131 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $199,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 28.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.45.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.24%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

