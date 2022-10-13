Whittier Trust Co. Buys 427 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,150,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $405.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.92 and a 200-day moving average of $424.94.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.50.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

