Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

