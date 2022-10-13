Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.63 and a 200-day moving average of $400.19. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

