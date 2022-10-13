Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $72.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

