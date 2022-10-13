Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stake Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,295.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,295.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

