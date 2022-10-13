Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $94,935. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

