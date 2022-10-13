Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Reduced by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK opened at $168.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

