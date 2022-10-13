Private Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,231 i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 0.3 %

IIIV stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

