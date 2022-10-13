Private Capital Group LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Shares of SNOW opened at $158.53 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.