Private Capital Group LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VXF opened at $128.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

