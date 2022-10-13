Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Twitter by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.