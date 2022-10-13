Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 33.2% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $4,463,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PSA opened at $286.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $280.83 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.02 and its 200 day moving average is $334.72.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.