Private Capital Group LLC Sells 385 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $566,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.