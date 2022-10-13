Private Capital Group LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FRC opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

