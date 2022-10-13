Private Capital Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $207.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

