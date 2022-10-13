Private Capital Group LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

