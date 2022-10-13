Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Evergy by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

