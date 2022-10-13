Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PRF opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

