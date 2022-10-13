V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,850 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 961,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after acquiring an additional 818,240 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $86.02.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

