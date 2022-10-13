V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.7 %

AEP stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.