Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,180 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

