Versor Investments LP Invests $667,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 364,933 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,629. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

