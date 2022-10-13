Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 206.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 278,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of HWM opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

