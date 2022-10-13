Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

