Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $80.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $849,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

