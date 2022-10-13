Versor Investments LP Buys 6,022 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

