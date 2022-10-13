Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.96% of uniQure worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,069 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.9% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

uniQure Trading Down 1.5 %

QURE opened at $18.55 on Thursday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,307 shares of company stock worth $868,032. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.