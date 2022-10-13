Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $178.24 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $336.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.73.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.