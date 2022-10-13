Csenge Advisory Group Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after buying an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $263.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

