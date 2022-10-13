Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

