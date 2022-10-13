Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,546,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $287.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

