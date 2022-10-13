Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on V. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.73.

Visa stock opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $204.25. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

