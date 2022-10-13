Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 272 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.73.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.25. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

