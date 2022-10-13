Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $900,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE V opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.