K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.73.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.