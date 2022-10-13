Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 100,000 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.17% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 1.6 %

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

