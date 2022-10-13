Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 9,438 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,012.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

