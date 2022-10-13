General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

