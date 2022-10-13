Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $246.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.