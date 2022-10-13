Private Capital Group LLC Sells 380 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

