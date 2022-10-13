Private Capital Group LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.