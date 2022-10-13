Private Capital Group LLC Buys 173 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.48 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45.

