Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,285,141 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 114.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

GSM stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.28. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $840.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 84.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

