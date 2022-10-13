Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.05% of Berkeley Lights as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

BLI opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $185.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

