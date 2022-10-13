Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cerus by 927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,901 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Cerus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 520,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 695,461 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

