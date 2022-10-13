Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 8,515 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

